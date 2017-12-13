 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Jada Pinkett Smith Goes to Bat for Tiffany Haddish After Golden Globes Snub

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Print

Jada Pinkett Smith's Golden Globes tweet-storm is full of truth bombs

If you haven't learned it by now, make sure you never forget that when Jada Pinkett Smith fires off a Twitter thread, you sit down and listen. Chances are, she's about to deliver some truth bombs to us all. That actually happened on Tuesday, Dec. 12 when Pinkett Smith decided to air her grievances about the very blatant exclusion of Girls Trip (an undeniable summer hit) and the outstanding comedic performance of breakout star Tiffany Haddish, who was snubbed for the Best Actress in a Comedy nomination.

More: Jada Pinkett Smith Is Slowly Changing Hollywood — & Her Own Career

It's tough to find fault with Pinkett Smith, previously an outspoken critic of Hollywood award shows' lack of diversity. But also, once you've read what she has to say, there is only one appropriate reaction: praise hands.

"I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't," she began on Tuesday afternoon.

More: Jada Pinkett Smith Is Distancing Herself From Leah Remini & Scientology

Oh, but she did. And thank the Golden Globes gods she did.

As you can see, Smith is alleging that not only did Girls Trip, which was loved by critics and has a nearly 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, not get a nomination, but was not even screened for consideration. Seriously?

More: 9 Times Will Smith Was the Most '90s Ever

Those who follow Smith will know this is not the first time she's taken on Hollywood's racism during award season. In 2016, she was part of a group of prolific actors and directors, including her husband, Will Smith, and Spike Lee, who boycotted the Oscars to protest the lack of diversity in the nominees.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Mr. Robot & 170 Shows Returning to TV Through 2018
11 Things Beyoncé's Done Since Giving Birth to Twins 6 Months Ago
10 Female Comedians Who Are Killing It Right Now
Celebrities With Massively Successful Side Hustles
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Avocados Just Became Even More Hipster
  2. The Top Pinterest Parenting Trends for 2018 Are Delightfully Tech-Free
  3. 'Feminism' Is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started