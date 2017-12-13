Jada Pinkett Smith's Golden Globes tweet-storm is full of truth bombs

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

If you haven't learned it by now, make sure you never forget that when Jada Pinkett Smith fires off a Twitter thread, you sit down and listen. Chances are, she's about to deliver some truth bombs to us all. That actually happened on Tuesday, Dec. 12 when Pinkett Smith decided to air her grievances about the very blatant exclusion of Girls Trip (an undeniable summer hit) and the outstanding comedic performance of breakout star Tiffany Haddish, who was snubbed for the Best Actress in a Comedy nomination.

It's tough to find fault with Pinkett Smith, previously an outspoken critic of Hollywood award shows' lack of diversity. But also, once you've read what she has to say, there is only one appropriate reaction: praise hands.

"I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't," she began on Tuesday afternoon.

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 11, 2017

Oh, but she did. And thank the Golden Globes gods she did.

Actually I will... here we go... — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom... I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

But yet... Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply... racism. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy... illuminates the depths of the sunken place... for real. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It's all about growth. Love. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

As you can see, Smith is alleging that not only did Girls Trip, which was loved by critics and has a nearly 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, not get a nomination, but was not even screened for consideration. Seriously?

Those who follow Smith will know this is not the first time she's taken on Hollywood's racism during award season. In 2016, she was part of a group of prolific actors and directors, including her husband, Will Smith, and Spike Lee, who boycotted the Oscars to protest the lack of diversity in the nominees.