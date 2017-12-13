 
Here's the Real Story Behind Anderson Cooper's Rude Tweet to President Trump

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
No, Anderson Cooper didn't actually tweet this surprising comment at the president

Those who pay close attention to Anderson Cooper on Twitter may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary: Cooper's account replying to a Donald Trump tweet in a, um, not-so-professional way. That tweet has now been deleted, and both Cooper and CNN are saying the account was hacked.

More: A Roundup of Anderson Cooper Laughing on Camera Because We Love It So Much

After Roy Moore lost the Alabama special election, Trump tweeted about it, noting he had originally endorsed a different candidate than Moore (though he definitely endorsed Moore).

"The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!" Trump wrote.

Cooper's account replied to that tweet with, "Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser."

This morning, Cooper's tweet was quickly deleted, and he tweeted again, saying the rude reply was the result of a hacker.

More: Anderson Cooper Reacting to Trump's North Korea Comments Is All of Us

"Just woke up to find out someone gained access to my Twitter account. I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened," Cooper wrote.

CNN, the network that employs Cooper, tweeted the same explanation.

"This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS," read a tweet from CNN Communications. "We're working with Twitter to secure the account."

More: Anderson Cooper Shows Us How He Really Feels About Kellyanne Conway

Since Cooper tweeted from the account himself, clearly whoever hacked him didn't shut him out of the account. Whether the hacker still has access to Cooper's Twitter remains to be seen.

