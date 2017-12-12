 
Nicole Kidman Is Unrecognizable With Shaggy, Short Brown Hair

Christina Marfice

Image: Noam Galai/WireImage
Nicole Kidman, is that you?

Nicole Kidman's last major role was Big Little Lies, where she played a stunningly beautiful, wealthy mom in Monterrey Bay, California. Now, you wouldn't even recognize her.

For her new action-adventure role in Destroyer, Kidman sports a fake tan, a wrinkled, gaunt face and shaggy, short brown hair. She honestly looks like a completely different person. It's wild how hair and makeup can completely alter even the most famous, recognizable star's appearance.

In Destroyer, Kidman plays a police detective who chases down people from a former undercover assignment so she can make peace with them. It doesn't have a set release date yet, but it's expected to be out sometime next year.

Luckily, this new look isn't going to stick around, since Big Little Lies just got confirmed for a second season, which will include Kidman as one of its stars. She's also probably going to be back to looking fly AF when she hits the Golden Globes red carpet for all the awards Big Little Lies is up for, including her own nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

"We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and its cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful," she said in a statement following the award show's nominations earlier this week. :The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated."

