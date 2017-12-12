So, how did Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson get together?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Print

We've got a new Hollywood couple to obsess over! Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has apparently done another conscious uncoupling, splitting up with Jennifer Lawrence and getting together with Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson.

More: Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin Celebrate Apple's Birthday

Johnson and Martin have been rumored to be dating for a while now, and a source recently told Us Weekly they're definitely a real thing.

"Dakota and Chris are definitely dating," the insider said. "They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling."

They're apparently serious, taking big trips together; Johnson and Martin were seen together in Israel last month, where they went to a Nick Cave concert. Afterward, they were spotted having a bite to eat with Cave at Yam 7 restaurant in Herzliya.

"They came in and they were really, really nice, like extremely nice. It was a surprise," an onlooker told Us Weekly. "They sat with Nick Cave too. I didn’t see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that. They ordered some starters and not a lot of food."

More: Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin Are Officially Done Consciously Uncoupling

That was after Martin and Johnson were spotted on what appeared to be a date at a Los Angeles sushi joint.

"Chris and Dakota walked in together and sat at a table for two tucked away in the corner," an eyewitness said about their outing, which happened last month. "They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation. She was catching him up on work and the different projects she has coming up. She was telling him where she is going to be and asking him what he thought. They both seemed to really respect each other’s opinions. Chris was very charming and personable. His face lit up when he was talking to her. He hummed a little bit and asked her what she thought of a song. She clearly loves his music and was really into it. They were flirty and laughing the entire meal. He paid for dinner and held the door for her. They both thanked the chefs on the way out."

More: Chris Martin Would Still Take a Bullet for Gwyneth Paltrow (Her Words, Not Ours)

Neither star has officially confirmed a relationship, but this seems like the real deal if you ask us.