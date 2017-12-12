We should be the shoulder Matt Damon leans on right now

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Matt Damon's father has been battling cancer for several years now. He's been in and out of remission and seemingly putting up a fight against the rare form of blood cancer that's plagued him for the better part of a decade.

But now, Damon has been missing public appearances, choosing instead to stay close to his dad, and it's possible that it's a sign 74-year-old Kent Damon is starting to lose his fight.

"It's been a slow unfolding; my dad's sick, so that's a process we're going through," Damon told Extra on Monday. "We'll take any prayers you got, so throw 'em up there."

Damon's father has multiple myeloma, a very rare type of plasma cell cancer. According to the Mayo Clinic, it's an unusual disease in that not everyone even shows symptoms, but cancerous myeloma cells continue to multiply until there are more of them than of healthy plasma cells. This leads to the body being unable to fight infections.

Damon and his family are no strangers to this disease. Kent has been fighting it for many years, and back in 2011, Damon told WCVB they would "fight [the disease] to a standstill." They appear to have done that and then some.

We hope Damon's absence from the public eye isn't a sign Kent's disease is getting worse. The Damons have a close father-son relationship, which was really apparent when Kent told WCVB how proud he was of his son.

"He's all you could ever ask for in a son," he said. "It's been a wonderful ride being his dad."

Cancer is an unfathomably difficult disease to battle, and regardless of whether it's a battle you or someone you know has faced, I'm sure you can understand Damon's pain. So, if the Damons need those prayers, hopefully you can send some their way.