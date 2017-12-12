 
Kelly Ripa Says Regis Philbin Had a Strict 'No Talking' Policy Off Camera

Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kelly Ripa is airing some Live cohost dirty laundry

Kelly Ripa has really been through the daytime cohost ringer. This poor woman signed on to Live! With Regis and Kelly, and now, after what feels like 700,000 temporary cohosts, she has Live with Kelly and Ryan. It should feel like the dust has settled, right?

More: Blake Shelton's Mom Almost Caused Him to Give Up Singing

There are a lot of pretty noticeable differences between Regis Philbin and Ryan Seacrest. But what are they really like as cohosts? How has it been working with each of them? Well, Ripa is finally opening up about that and telling us exactly how different these two men really are.

The biggest difference? In stark contrast to her close friendship with Seacrest, Ripa says Philbin had a "mandate" that said they weren't allowed to talk to one another offscreen.

"Absolutely no talking off-camera," Ripa said in a new interview with The New York Times. "He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I’d be like, 'Good morning,' and he’d say, 'Save it for the air!'"

More: How Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos Really Feels About Ryan Seacrest

Ripa and Seacrest, on the other hand, regularly text each other and hang out on the weekends when they're not working together on the show. Their friendship is actually pretty cute. Seacrest told The Times he has a brotherly sort of protective instinct when he's with Ripa.

"If it were raining outside and there was a puddle, I’d want to stand in front of Kelly so she wouldn’t get wet," he said. "There’s that protection thing."

It also seems pretty clear which kind of cohost she prefers since she said in her interview that Seacrest is the "future of the franchise" and the "future of ABC."

More: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Broke Down in Tears on Live

That's a lot to live up to, but if anyone can do it, Seacrest surely can.

