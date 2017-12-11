You're not the only one surprised by this Walking Dead twist

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Would it even be a Walking Dead finale without a shocking and heart-wrenching character death? We think not. If you haven't watched Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, though, maybe stop reading now, because some huge spoilers are (obviously) ahead.

Chandler Riggs' character, Carl Grimes, has been a longtime staple on the show. So much so, in fact, that Riggs' own father was as shocked as any of us when Carl was bitten by a walker, meaning his death, though it didn't happen last night, is imminent.

"Watching [Scott] Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing," Riggs' dad, William Riggs, wrote in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. "I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!"

It's too bad nobody saw the death coming, but hey, those are the breaks. On a show like The Walking Dead, you've got to be ready for your character to be killed off. Basically no one survives on that show, after all.

After the episode aired, Chandler Riggs told The Hollywood Reporter what he thought about is surprise exit, which he only learned about himself just prior to filming it.

"I found out when I was doing rehearsals for episode six back in June. It was quite the shocker for me, Andy and everyone because I don’t think anyone saw it coming," he said. "It’s definitely not a bad thing because it has been awesome being on the show but now I get to go and do a lot of other stuff that I haven’t gotten to do before. Scott wanted to meet in person because it was such a big deal. We had just finished rehearsing for a scene in episode six and he wanted to meet with me and my mom and dad and talk about what’s going to happen."

With all his Walking Dead success behind him, we're sure Riggs is headed for something new and exciting.