We should all follow Jane Fonda's charitable lead

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP

Print

Some things just guarantee you're going to have a great birthday. Throwing a pre-birthday party that raises well over a million dollars for a charity you love and support? That's probably one of them.

More: Jane Fonda Says Harvey Weinstein's Victims Are Being Heard Because They're White

That's how Jane Fonda decided to ring in her 80th birthday before the big day even arrives. She'll officially become an octogenarian on Dec. 21, but on Saturday night, she went to Atlanta to throw a fundraiser for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP), an organization she helped found in 1995, when Georgia had the highest rate of teen pregnancy in the nation. Fonda and GCAPP help work toward teen pregnancy prevention in Georgia, while promoting proper nutrition and healthy relationships for teens in the state.

The fundraiser was an early birthday party all the way, with an "Eight Decades of Jane" theme (BRB, planning all my future birthday parties to be "X Decades of Christina themed). It was a star-studded event, with Fonda's Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin in attendance, alongside Fonda's ex-husband, Ted Turner, musicians Carol King and James Taylor and others.

More: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Have Been Soul Mates Since 1971

Guests bid on some pretty cool items in a live auction, including lunch with Fonda and Tomlin, a visit to the Grace and Frankie set, dinner at Fonda's new house in Los Angeles and more. Meanwhile, Taylor and King provided the musical entertainment, serenading the night away while people made their bids.

At the end of the night, Fonda blew out the candles on her birthday cake (whether anyone managed to fit 80 candles on a single cake is still unknown) and the bids were tallied up, revealing that the night raised $1.3 million for GCAPP.

More: Jane Fonda Has No Time for Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions

Happy birthday, Jane, though after a night like that, we're sure it already is.