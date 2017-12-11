 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Are Doing BFF Things

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: James Devaney/Getty Images
Print

It's official: Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini are #BestFriendGoals

It's time for another installment of "Our Favorite Celeb BFFs Doing BFF Things." That's right; Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini, who have been best friends for years, are still filming their BFF rom-com, Second Act, together, and that means we all get the privilege of seeing their friendship played out on social media from behind the scenes.

More: Milo Ventimiglia & Jennifer Lopez Are Going to Be On-Screen Lovers

Who wouldn't be living for this, honestly? Lopez has been posting up a storm over on her Instagram, and in one sweet shot, she and Remini pose together on a window ledge looking cozy and comfy and perfectly happy to be with each other. It's the kind of stuff best friends everywhere aspire to.

Just a couple of New York girls...

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

"Just a couple of New York girls..." Lopez captioned the shot, along with a city skyline emoji to represent the busy NYC street outside the window behind them.

More: Scientology Really Wanted Kevin James to Abandon Catholicism & Join Their Church

This is far from the first time these two have given fans a social media glimpse inside their friendship. But as they film Second Act together, we're getting to see more and more of the beautiful relationship they have. We truly can't wait to see it play out when they play on-screen BFFs too.

And her friendship with Remini isn't the only thing Lopez shared from behind the scenes of the movie. We had no idea Second Act would also star Vanessa Hudgens, who we've hardly even seen since her High School Musical days.

Love this little one... #secondact #classandsass #mayaandzoe

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

More: Jennifer Lopez Confirms Her Family in Puerto Rico Is Safe

Just when we thought we were at peak excitement for this movie, these two go and ratchet up the excitement a few more notches.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Celebrities With Massively Successful Side Hustles
11 Gifts for the HGTV Lover in Your Life
The Best Christmas Movies You Forgot About
Recent Celebrity Sightings in New York & L.A.
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. These Are the Germiest Places in Your House
  2. 6 Apologies That Are Ruining Your Relationship
  3. Eating This Amount of Cheese Is Good for Your Heart
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started