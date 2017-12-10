You're not gonna like this news from Chief Hopper

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

They say good things come to those who wait, and fans of Stranger Things will have to put that theory to the test. In an interview with Variety, David Harbour — who, of course, plays Chief Jim Hopper — revealed that the standout series may not return as fast as fans hope.

"I mean, one of the things that's annoying for fans is that it takes us a long time to do them," he told Variety. "Like, you probably won't get [Season 3] until sometime in 2019. But also part of the thing is, like any good thing, they need time. And those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day."

Woe is us! First Game of Thrones and now this?!

If we're really being honest, it felt like two years between the first season of Stranger Things in July 2016 and the second season in October 2017. So, we can deduce that the wait, presumably much longer, between Seasons 2 and 3 will essentially feel like an eternity.

However, Harbour does have a point: perfection takes time. Just think of it this way: Season 2 had a little over a year to brew and was, in some ways, better than the first season. If Harbour is right and Season 3 does dip into 2019, it stands to reason that it will benefit from the extra time and blow our minds.

Besides, if nothing else, it means 2019 is shaping up to be one hell of a year.