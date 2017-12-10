The country singer wants others to know 'You're not alone'

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Jana Kramer is opening up about her recent miscarriage to send a clear message to others who've suffered the same: You are not alone.

The country singer revealed the heartbreaking news in a poignant Instagram post on Saturday in the hopes that sharing her experience might help others.

"Today I am 1-3," read the emotional post, alluding to prior miscarriages. "I debated posting this for the exact reason why it's a silent struggle. I don't want I'm sorry or sympathy. I just don't want to feel alone. And I know I'm not."

Kramer continued, elaborating on her tragic history, "This unfortunately isn't my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don't tell many, we have to suffer silently... and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it's not now."

Kramer then reached out specifically to other women (and their partners) who may be going through the same hurt, offering her full support and a sense of community.

"For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don't need to feel alone and maybe that's me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I'm here for you... and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it's made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too)," Kramer wrote, ending the post with "I love you guys. #yournotealone."

Jolie Rae, Kramer's daughter with husband Michael Caussin, turns 2 in January.