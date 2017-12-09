Forget a pony, Suri Cruise got to meet Taylor Swift for Christmas

Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Jingle Ball on Dec. 8 in New York City to introduce Taylor Swift ahead of her finale performance.

Z100 DJ Elvis Duran joined the mother-daughter duo on stage, introducing the surprise guests to the audience, "And now to bring out one of our favorite friends to end our show tonight, please welcome Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise! Go right ahead!"

"She’s one of our favorite performers," Holmes told the crowd. "And who is it tonight?”

Cruise answered, "Taylor Swift!"

Holmes took to Instagram to highlight the night with her daughter on stage.

Fun night at #jingleball @taylorswift

I'm pretty sure if you are 11-year-old Suri Cruise, your Christmas has just been made by this moment.

She even got to hang out behind-the-scenes with celebs like Charlie Puth, who posed for a picture Holmes also shared on Instagram.

So grateful for these wonderful times #family #jingleball #charlieputh

Check out the full video of the duo introducing Swift below.

SURI CRUISE INTRODUCED TAYLOR SWIFT AT JINGLE BALL pic.twitter.com/VdYoOOxbo1 — Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) December 9, 2017

Normally, Holmes keeps her daughter and her personal life out of the spotlight. Holmes has yet to even publicly confirm her longterm relationship with Jamie Foxx, and she recently said giving her daughter a stable, innocent childhood is her priority. But Swift is clearly worth the spotlight exception.