Did their divorce affect Flip or Flop Season 7?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are apparently making good on their promise to peacefully continue to film Flip or Flop together, even after their divorce. Many wondered if the end of the couple also spelled the end of the show, especially after HGTV announced a series of Flip or Flop spin offs. Yet Tarek and Christina are moving full speed into Season 7, and hyping the show on social media.
Both El Moussas shared behind-the-scenes photos from their Season 7 open house this week. Christina captioned her shot, "Best Crew Everrrr!!! #fliporflop open house day."
Tarek, on the other hand, posted a shot of the same crew doing goofy poses, and wrote, "ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And… we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right??"
Despite the drama and uncertainty surrounding the El Moussas and their show, Tarek told Us Weekly about the extremely high hopes he has for the upcoming season.
"We’re more than halfway through filming season 7," he said. "Episodes are great, the shows are great. I think it’s going to be our biggest season yet... There’s a lot of really, really cool things going into each property. We’re just having fun with it and we’re just trying to make the best show possible."
Here's hoping the season can live up to that hype. But knowing the El Moussas, it will.
