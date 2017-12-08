Did their divorce affect Flip or Flop Season 7?

Tarek, on the other hand, posted a shot of the same crew doing goofy poses, and wrote, "ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And… we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right??"

ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I'm sooo excited for season 7 to air... may be my favorite EVER!! And...we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right?? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

More: Tarek & Christina El Moussa Get the Last Word in Bitter Lawsuit

Despite the drama and uncertainty surrounding the El Moussas and their show, Tarek told Us Weekly about the extremely high hopes he has for the upcoming season.

"We’re more than halfway through filming season 7," he said. "Episodes are great, the shows are great. I think it’s going to be our biggest season yet... There’s a lot of really, really cool things going into each property. We’re just having fun with it and we’re just trying to make the best show possible."

More: Christina El Moussa Spills on Her New Boyfriend & Co-Parenting With Tarek

Here's hoping the season can live up to that hype. But knowing the El Moussas, it will.