 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Tarek & Christina El Moussa Gave a Big Update on Flip or Flop

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Print

Did their divorce affect Flip or Flop Season 7?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are apparently making good on their promise to peacefully continue to film Flip or Flop together, even after their divorce. Many wondered if the end of the couple also spelled the end of the show, especially after HGTV announced a series of Flip or Flop spin offs. Yet Tarek and Christina are moving full speed into Season 7, and hyping the show on social media.

More: Christina El Moussa's Supporting Her Ex-Boyfriend During His Rehab Stint

Both El Moussas shared behind-the-scenes photos from their Season 7 open house this week. Christina captioned her shot, "Best Crew Everrrr!!! #fliporflop open house day."

Best Crew Everrrr!!! #fliporflop open house day

Tarek, on the other hand, posted a shot of the same crew doing goofy poses, and wrote, "ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And… we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right??"

More: Tarek & Christina El Moussa Get the Last Word in Bitter Lawsuit

Despite the drama and uncertainty surrounding the El Moussas and their show, Tarek told Us Weekly about the extremely high hopes he has for the upcoming season.

"We’re more than halfway through filming season 7," he said. "Episodes are great, the shows are great. I think it’s going to be our biggest season yet... There’s a lot of really, really cool things going into each property. We’re just having fun with it and we’re just trying to make the best show possible."

More: Christina El Moussa Spills on Her New Boyfriend & Co-Parenting With Tarek

Here's hoping the season can live up to that hype. But knowing the El Moussas, it will.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Celebrities With Massively Successful Side Hustles
11 Gifts for the HGTV Lover in Your Life
The Best Christmas Movies You Forgot About
Recent Celebrity Sightings in New York & L.A.
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. These Are the Germiest Places in Your House
  2. 6 Apologies That Are Ruining Your Relationship
  3. Eating This Amount of Cheese Is Good for Your Heart
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started