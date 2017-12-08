Watch the new trailer for this long-awaited biopic

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Lifetime is starting the new year off with a serious bang by premiering it's best movie of 2018 on Jan. 6. A Tale of Two Coreys will tell the story of Corey Feldman and Corey Haim and their meteoric, side-by-side rise to fame, and we seriously cannot wait.

Need some proof that it's going to be the year's best film? Feast your eyes on the trailer, which just dropped.

That is some drama, fam. And the movie is not shying away from the well-known fact that Haim was molested as a child actor, something Feldman has made a life's mission out of getting out there.

Feldman told Entertainment Tonight that he was on board with telling his and Haim's story, but only if the truth was told from Haim's perspective, since Haim, who died eight years ago, isn't here to make sure his story is told truthfully for himself.

"The only way I was willing to [be a part of this project] was with the understanding that the perspective came from both sides," Feldman said. "I said, 'Look, he is not here to tell his own stories, so it's really not fair to kind of presume anything...the only way I can sign off on this is if you go back to interviews from things he said out of his own words, and you used those to be the story points.' So as long as a script follows the timeline based on his own words, then I am OK with it."

He also said the story stays true to life because the true story is so packed with drama there was no need to add anymore.

"There is not going to be some great fabrication," he said. "It is not dramatization. It's not going to be overly exaggerated for the purposes of drama."

Consider our calendars marked for Jan. 6.