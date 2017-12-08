 
Orlando Bloom Wants to Play Cinderella, & We Need to Make This Happen

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Maria Moratti/Contigo/Getty Images
He wants to play a Disney princess

Orlando Bloom is already known for playing some really iconic characters. He's instantly recognizable as Will Turner from Pirates of the Caribbean, and fans will always know him as the perfect Legolas from Lord of the Rings.

More: Orlando Bloom Spotted With Mystery Girl Who's Not Katy Perry

So what should Bloom's next iconic role be? Turns out he already has one in mind.

A fan artist noted Bloom's, um, sort of feminine look as Legolas, and couldn't help but turn him into yet another iconic character: Cinderella. When Bloom saw the drawing, he posted it to his Instagram, because honestly, everyone in the world needs to see this and he clearly recognizes that.

More: Katy Perry Got Therapy After Orlando Bloom's Nude Paddleboarding Pics

kinda brilliant...looking for that disney princess role next @disney

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

"kinda brilliant...looking for that disney princess role next," he captioned the post, tagging Disney for good measure.

Can we just say how here for this we are? Bloom absolutely has the look to pull this off, and a cross-dressing princess just sounds like a good time we can all get behind. Disney, where you at? How do we make this happen?

More: This Isn't the First Time Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom Have 'Dated'

While Bloom is clearly fully on board with this idea, he's a little busy right at the moment. He's in the middle of producing and starring in a new Amazon series called Carnival Row, a crime drama where he'll play a detective in "a neo-Victorian city in which mythical creatures, fleeing their war-torn homeland, have gathered." He stars alongside Cara Delevingne, and as much as we want to see Bloom as a princess, we're pretty stoked about this, too.

Tagged in
