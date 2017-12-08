Donald Trump Jr. isn't ending his 2017 on a high note

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The Trump family has gotten into their fair share of Twitter feuds in 2017, and it looks like they're wrapping up the year with a new one.

Donald Trump Jr. took to the social media platform to criticize Jennifer Lawrence's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she said if she ever met the president, she would have a speech prepared and it would end with a martini to his face.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to J.Law's claim by tweeting, "I’m pretty sure that’s not how it would end..."

I’m pretty sure that’s not how it would end... https://t.co/tbWEccHlY7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 7, 2017

Except he didn't specify how he thought it would end, which opened his comment up for the denizens of Twitter to provide their own endings. And provide they did.

Considering the president's history of bragging about sexually assaulting women, yet denying the claims of at least 19 women who have accused him of sexual assault, the people of Twitter had some ideas about how he would handle that hypothetical conversation with Lawrence, and none of them were particularly flattering.

It would end with Donald sexually harrassing her. — Angus MacLaren (@PortlandJMud) December 7, 2017

Jr., so how would it end? Would Daddy Drumpf grab her, too?? — Skot (@dscottj) December 7, 2017

I would say it would end with your father's groping her, but, of course, Miss Lawrence is too old for his tastes. — RozaCallaghan (@Fridaismymuse) December 7, 2017

All things considered...

Yep... He is into that kind of thing. pic.twitter.com/GeIpxM4acR — MommyNeedsANap (@mommy_nap) December 7, 2017

...he probably should have expected things to go pretty much like this.