Donald Trump Jr. Dissed Jennifer Lawrence, & Now Everyone's Dissing Him

Christina Marfice

Image: Leigh Vogel/WireImage, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for A+E Networks/Lifetime
Donald Trump Jr. isn't ending his 2017 on a high note

The Trump family has gotten into their fair share of Twitter feuds in 2017, and it looks like they're wrapping up the year with a new one.

Donald Trump Jr. took to the social media platform to criticize Jennifer Lawrence's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she said if she ever met the president, she would have a speech prepared and it would end with a martini to his face.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to J.Law's claim by tweeting, "I’m pretty sure that’s not how it would end..."

Except he didn't specify how he thought it would end, which opened his comment up for the denizens of Twitter to provide their own endings. And provide they did.

Considering the president's history of bragging about sexually assaulting women, yet denying the claims of at least 19 women who have accused him of sexual assault, the people of Twitter had some ideas about how he would handle that hypothetical conversation with Lawrence, and none of them were particularly flattering.

All things considered...

...he probably should have expected things to go pretty much like this.

