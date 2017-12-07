The Plastics may be reuniting

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Is the time finally fetch for a real sequel to Mean Girls? And I'm not talking about Mean Girls 2, the straight-to-DVD travesty that happened in 2011. I mean a real sequel with the Plastics and Janis and Damian and Cady — the whole cast back together.

According to Lohan, it's not entirely off the table.

"Mean Girls 2 the movie — this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!" she told E! News at The Daily Mail's holiday party in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 6. "I'd love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with — we all had a blast."

But there are plenty of other people who need to be on board. Tina Fey, who produced and costarred in the original, wasn't interested when Paramount floated the idea of a sequel immediately after Mean Girls' success. Has she changed her tune since then?

"Paramount was very generous and solicitous with me for several years, saying, 'Would you like to do it?'" she told Movieline in 2010 just before the sequel that we pretend never happened was released.

She added, "And at the time, I was like, 'They should just let it be what it is!'"

But after the sequel was announced anyway without Fey or the original cast, she second-guessed her stance.

"Now, it's like, why not just do it?" she said. "I should have done it, because now it's happening anyway!"

So Lohan and Fey are on board. McAdams, we're just waiting on you. Make it happen!