John Mayer's Publicist Gives Health Update After His Emergency Hospital Visit

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho.

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
We're glad John Mayer is doing better after this health scare

John Mayer is reportedly recovering well after a health scare that caused him to have to postpone a concert this week. He's even posting sassy selfies from the hospital, which makes us pretty sure he's going to be OK.

Mayer's Grateful Dead spinoff band, Dead & Company, released a statement Tuesday saying Mayer had been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy, or removal of his appendix.

"Early this morning, John Mayer was admitted to the hospital for [an] emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company Dec. 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed," the statement read. "All tickets for the Dec. 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase."

Appendectomies are simple and common procedures, but appendicitis can quickly become life-threatening if the appendix bursts before it can be removed. There's no word on whether that happened to Mayer, but his publicist, Larry Solter, told Refinery29 that Mayer's recovering and in good spirits after his surgery.

Mayer also posted a photo to Instagram of himself posing in a mirror in his hospital gown. The caption reads, "still got it," and we don't know if that's referring to his very fashion-forward look or his appendix. It really could go either way.

still got it.

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

Regardless, we're glad to see Mayer is clearly doing OK after this ordeal. Hopefully, he'll be back on the road in no time.

Get Started