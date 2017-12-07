We're glad John Mayer is doing better after this health scare

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Print

John Mayer is reportedly recovering well after a health scare that caused him to have to postpone a concert this week. He's even posting sassy selfies from the hospital, which makes us pretty sure he's going to be OK.

More: Don't Play John Mayer's New Single at Any Dinner Parties

Mayer's Grateful Dead spinoff band, Dead & Company, released a statement Tuesday saying Mayer had been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy, or removal of his appendix.

"Early this morning, John Mayer was admitted to the hospital for [an] emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company Dec. 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed," the statement read. "All tickets for the Dec. 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase."

More: Is John Mayer Woke or Totally Culturally Appropriating?

Appendectomies are simple and common procedures, but appendicitis can quickly become life-threatening if the appendix bursts before it can be removed. There's no word on whether that happened to Mayer, but his publicist, Larry Solter, told Refinery29 that Mayer's recovering and in good spirits after his surgery.

Mayer also posted a photo to Instagram of himself posing in a mirror in his hospital gown. The caption reads, "still got it," and we don't know if that's referring to his very fashion-forward look or his appendix. It really could go either way.

still got it. A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

More: John Mayer Threw Shade at Taylor Swift in the Subtlest of Ways

Regardless, we're glad to see Mayer is clearly doing OK after this ordeal. Hopefully, he'll be back on the road in no time.