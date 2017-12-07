Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are actually Christmas couple goals

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Print

OK, seriously, could Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get any cuter as a couple? They're the perfect example of an "opposites attract" kind of celebrity couple, and they still continue to surprise us after more than a year of dating. It was certainly unusual when the pair first got together, but nowadays, rather than having us scratch our heads over their unusual, mismatched romance, the pair has us cheering for what's morphed into something homegrown and super-sweet.

More: Gwen Stefani Is So Happy With Her "New Country Life"

Take their recent duet — they love a duet, those two — on The Voice this week. Taking a pause from their regular judging duties, Shelton and Stefani took to the stage with a big ol' band and a whole dance troupe to perform "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." The song is one of many on Stefani's latest holiday album.