Peter Kraus is taking a brave step with this Instagram post

Image: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Print

It may have been a hot minute since The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus — aka the one Rachel Lindsay should have chosen — has been on our minds. Well, unless you're a die-hard fan and he's constantly in your news feeds, which may or may not be the case with me (I plead the Fifth). But whether or not Kraus is in fact someone you're still keeping tabs on, one of his most recent Instagram posts is most definitely worth giving your attention to, if only for how personal it is and how helpful it could be to others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

More: Backlash Against Rachel Was Swift & Real During The Bachelorette Finale

On Wednesday afternoon, Kraus posted two photos using the Instagram slideshow function and paired with it a fairly lengthy Instagram post, which is somewhat uncharacteristic of him. The post, pegged to the popular hashtag #WorkoutWednesday, began with an illuminating and heartbreakingly honest reveal: that Kraus struggled for a long time with an eating disorder related to his modeling work.

He writes, "11 years ago I began a modeling career that took me all over the world. I called five different cities in three amazing countries home over a six-year span. I met dozens of amazing people with whom I made lifelong friends and unforgettable memories. But what I am most thankful for from my 9-year career (2 years since retired), is my introduction to fitness. At the age of 20, I had developed an eating disorder while blindly attempting to keep up with the level of fitness of my fellow models and competitors."

Kraus then mentioned perhaps the most heartbreaking bit, which involved how long he struggled with his eating disorder. "For two years I struggled in silence, always trying but never knowing how to compete with my counterparts," he wrote. "In the winter of 2007, I hit rock bottom and decided that it was finally time to take charge of my health and fitness and learn how to do things the right way."

More: There's Still Hope Peter Kraus Could Be the Bachelor One Day

But Kraus, who now owns and works for his successful personal training company, Worth Personal Training, knew he needed to get on a healthy road to recovery. Thankfully, he details this for his readers as well. "So I enrolled myself in the dietetics program at MATC and graduated with honors, my first PT job, and my first @ironmantri under my belt two years later. So, on this #WorkoutWednesday, I say thank you to a career that taught me so much, that while now retired, is still fun to go back to from time to time to do things the RIGHT way. If it weren’t for hitting 'rock bottom' I never would have had this amazing hill of life to climb back up. So embrace the shit sometimes. Learn from it, pick your ass up off the floor and get moving forward and upward again. Sometimes from the darkest places shines the brightest light."

More: Sarah Hyland & The Bachelorette's Wells Adams Are Reportedly a Couple Now

This is by far one of the most personal stories Kraus has publicly revealed to us, but it is by no means unwelcome or unappreciated. His candor on the topic of eating disorders and how it affected his life will no doubt serve as a source of information and enlightenment to those who follow him and who may be in need of some help with their own personal struggles.