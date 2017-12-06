 
How Meghan Markle Will Be Celebrating Christmas With the Royal Family

Christina Marfice

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Is Meghan invited to the queen's very exclusive 3-day yuletide blowout?

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and the royal family is ready to get their celebration into full swing. And when I say family, I mean all the royals plus one very important special guest: Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle.

More: A Definitive Timeline of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Relationship in 2017

It's unusual for a fiancée to snag an invite to Queen Elizabeth's three-day yuletide blowout, but sources say since Markle's family is thousands of miles away from her new home in London, the family knew it was only polite to open the door to her.

"Given that Meghan doesn’t have family in the U.K., it’s only right that she spends Christmas with Harry and his," the insider said.

What's less clear is whether Markle's invite is for the entirety of the festivities or if she'll just be making an appearance at the queen’s 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate more than 100 miles north of London, where the entire family will gather for the extended celebration.

More: A New Survey Reveals Love at First Sight Isn't Just for the Royals

If Markle is allowed to join in all the festivities, though, she has a lot to look forward to. As the family members arrive at Sandringham, a team of chauffeurs and valets bring their gifts inside and arrange them on a large table. Following afternoon tea, everyone swaps gag gifts, then dresses for a black-tie Christmas Eve dinner.

On Christmas Day, everyone gets up early for a full English breakfast ahead of church service at the estate’s St. Mary Magdalene Church. After church, there's lunch, which includes a whole flock of roast turkeys, then hanging out together in the fire-lit saloon and listening to the queen's pretaped Christmas speech, which will, of course, include congratulations for Harry and Markle.

After the speech comes a three-course dinner with a chocolate Yule log, so obviously, no one in the royal family goes to bed hungry on Christmas.

More: Meghan Markle Is Being Unfairly Body-Shamed During Her Engagement

So, uh, how do we score an invite to this soiree? Asking for a friend.

