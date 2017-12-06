Pause everything & read Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Jennifer Lawrence

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Print

Bless Oprah Winfrey. Bless her for being a queen. Bless her for asking tough questions. Bless her for letting us see parts of Jennifer Lawrence we literally did not know existed.

More: Did Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Break Up Over Mother!?

Winfrey just released her interview with Lawrence, and it is jam-packed. There's so much good in this, you really should just head over and read the whole thing right now. But if you're tight on time, here are the highlights.

First, there's how Lawrence's next movie has made her feel sexy again after the 2014 hacking theft of her personal nude photos took that away from her.

"I've been afraid of that since 2014, when I got my pictures hacked. I just thought, 'I'll never do that again. I'll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will,'" she said. "And then when I said yes to Red Sparrow, I felt I was taking something back."

More: Oprah's Going to Be Quite Busy for the Next 7 Years

And on that note, there's the best advice Lawrence has ever been given, which came from Winfrey herself.

"You were talking, and then under your breath you said, 'You have to teach somebody how to treat you,'" Lawrence explained. "That's the smartest thing I've ever heard."

Lawrence, who has been a pretty outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, also revealed whether she'd ever want to meet him. "I think so. I've got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face. (Laughter.) I have something to say for all of them. I watch different characters on the news, and I'm like, 'You just wait.'"

And if she ever did find herself face-to-face with the president, would she be ready for the moment?

"Oh, I would, definitely," she said. "Oh, my God, I've been waiting for this moment. I'll give you a hint — it's not nice. You wouldn't want me to say it to you."

More: Time's Person of the Year 2017 Honors the #MeToo Movement

As you can see, this entire interview should pretty much be required reading. The short version, though, is that Lawrence is even more badass than we ever knew.