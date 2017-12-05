These are the things that strained Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's relationship

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

It's been the subject of so many endless rumors since they split up last year: What caused Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's marriage to fail? In a new interview on The Hollywood Reporter's podcast Awards Chatter, Jolie candidly opens up about all the things she and Pitt faced together, the ways their marriage became strained and how they tried to fix it.

"Over the span of that decade, I did lose my mother," she said. "I did have my mastectomy, and I did then have an ovarian cancer scare and have that surgery as well and other things of course that happened in life that you go through."

So basically, things fell apart because of, well, life. It's heartbreaking, but it's very real. Jolie also admitted that working with Pitt on their critically panned 2015 film By the Sea was kind of a last-ditch attempt to fix things.

"We had met working together and we worked together well," she said, referring to when they first met on the set of their 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. "I wanted us to do some serious work together. I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways, it was; and in some ways, we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on, and it wasn't because of the film."

She continued, "A piece of art can be something that's healing or something that's difficult. I don't know. I'm glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was, maybe it didn't solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other."

All good things clearly must come to an end, including Brangelina.