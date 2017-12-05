 
/

Katie Holmes Still Only Quietly Supports Jamie Foxx, Because Secrets

Christina Marfice

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Privé Revaux, Chance Yeh/FilmMagic
Print

More proof they're a couple even though they won't admit it

It's been years now that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have refused to confirm they're definitely together. They know they're together. We know they're together. It's truly the worst-kept secret in Hollywood.

More: Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Are Doing Really Great

But since nobody has said or done anything "official" yet, it's still news every time this pair of people who are clearly a couple does something couply. Like on Monday night when Holmes quietly showed up at the opening of a store Foxx is involved with.

Privé Revaux is a high-end eyewear brand with a number of celebrities involved, including Foxx. Holmes is not involved with the brand, and she arrived at the event separately from Foxx. They're clearly still trying to throw people off their trail, though it's a complete mystery why. They've been photographed on intimate dinner dates and strolling hand in hand down the beach. They're clearly an item. Why are they still trying to fight this?

Romance rumors started following the pair all the way back in 2013, and while sources have confirmed they're dating, they insist the relationship is nothing serious, even if it is now several years long.

"This is not some intense romance," a source told People magazine a few years ago in 2015. "Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn … But contrary to those conclusions, they’re not about to run off and make some serious commitment."

More: Katie Holmes Will Give Up Hollywood if It Means Raising Suri Right

Then again, that was two years ago before the public photographs and before the two started taking romantic trips together to places like Paris. Maybe things have changed since then. We just may never know for sure.

