Finally! Mila & Ashton give the people what they want

When you're a power couple like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, it's reasonable to expect you're a little bit busy. They both have high-powered careers as Hollywood A-listers. Plus, on top of that, they have two kids, 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 11-month-old son Dimitri. That's a lot to juggle.

So maybe we can forgive the fact that Kunis and Kutcher, despite being married for two years, haven't appeared on a red carpet together since they tied the knot. In fact, they haven't appeared on a red carpet together in almost two decades. Until now, that is.

They finally made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA's Ames Research Center on Sunday, Dec. 3. And jeez, this was a long time coming.

At the event, they showed a little PDA, posing with their arms around each other as they walked by fans and reporters. They were there to present an award to a London geneticist at the show, which is referred to as "the Oscars for science."

Kunis and Kutcher have been married since 2015 and dating since 2012. Yet, their first red carpet appearance together happened in the early 2000s when they starred together on That '70s Show. This was the first time since then they walked a red carpet as a pair. They're notoriously private about their relationship, so it isn't all that surprising. Plus, someone has to stay at home with the kids, right?

Here's hoping this ushers in a new era for Kunis and Kutcher and they get a sitter and make joint public appearances more often. They're so cute and perfect for each other. Humanity needs this.