 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Accidentally Recreated That Infamous Elevator Moment

Jason Pham

by

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Print

What a great way for Queen Bey and Jay to put the drama in the past

Three years after a video of Jay-Z, Beyoncé and her sister, Solange, fighting in a hotel elevator went viral, the family is finally able to laugh about it. On Sunday, the A-list couple recreated the infamous 2014 fight in an elevator in New York City, and the results were epic.

More: Jay-Z Did Cheat on Beyoncé, & Now He's Ready to Talk About It

The impromptu photo shoot occurred when Beyoncé and Jay-Z went to a private showing of Wonder Wheel at NYC’s Angelika Film Center for the rapper’s 48th birthday. When they were leaving up an elevator, the couple was caught by paparazzi, who begged them for a photo. Instead of immediately rushing to their car, Jay-Z gave the photographer the go-ahead to take a picture of them chilling in the elevator.

“Hurry up, come get it,” Jay-Z told the paparazzo in a video posted by TMZ.

More: Watch Beyoncé Dance to a Birthday Shoutout From Jay-Z

Fans immediately considered the pictures as a nod to the couple’s notorious post-Met Gala fight at the Standard Hotel in May 2014. Leaked surveillance video of the incident showed Solange yelling, hitting and kicking at Jay-Z as a security guard tried to restrain her. One point in the video even shows Bey stepping in between her sister and her husband to stop the feud. The incident is widely believed to have been about Jay-Z’s recently confirmed infidelity.

The recreated elevator picture comes a week after Jay-Z opened up to The New York Times about cheating on Beyoncé as a result of going into “survival mode” emotionally. In the interview, he credited therapy as the reason their marriage didn’t dissolve.

More: Jay-Z Reveals the Real Reason Behind Sir & Rumi's Names

Though Jay-Z’s explanation of his infidelity was controversial, especially among BeyHive members, it looks like the two are putting the past (including viral elevator moments) in the past.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
The Best Christmas Movies You Forgot About
All the Celebrities Who've Been Robbed in 2017
An Extensive List of All the Jobs James Franco Has Ever Had
All the Disney Remakes Happening Through 2019
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. The 12 Best Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Available Now
  2. 7 Quick LinkedIn Tweaks That Make a Big Difference
  3. How Much Pregnancy Weight You Gain Could Impact Your Breastfeeding Experience
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started