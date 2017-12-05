Looks like Alec Baldwin's next TV gig won't be as a Trump impersonator

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Clase Azul

Here's a new talk show we'll definitely all tune in for. Multiple sources have confirmed to Variety that Alec Baldwin is in talks with ABC to host his own show, which seems like a job he is made for, honestly.

There aren't really any specifics available yet about the possible project. We don't know what kind of format it would be in or what time of day it would air. But we can totally see him with a Late Show- or Conan-style setup during the late-night lineup. We know Baldwin could hold his own against some of the veteran hosts during that time.

Variety reports the deal isn't finalized yet, but ABC is already working on shooting several pilot episodes in different formats just to get an idea of what this show might look like. The idea reportedly came from Baldwin's WNYC radio show and podcast, Here's the Thing with Alec Baldwin, which already proves Baldwin has the chops to handle this sort of a project.

We're super-excited to see this play out, especially after Baldwin's huge success playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, a role he won a supporting actor Emmy award for. He's hilarious, he's unfiltered, and he's not afraid to take on the biggest names in politics and current events. If that's not the perfect recipe for a successful talk show host, we're not sure what is.

In August, Baldwin, who already hosts Match Game on ABC, signed a two-year deal promising to give the network first dibs on upcoming scripted and unscripted projects. That means this possible talk show could be just the beginning, and we can't wait to learn more.