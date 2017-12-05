Maks & Val's dance tour is adding more than one familiar face to the show

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Print

There is some very exciting news happening in the world of Dancing with the Stars pros, so you may want to take a seat and prepare to take it all in. Early in the morning on Monday Dec. 5, Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy made an exciting announcement on Good Morning America. They're creating a new leg of their successful 2016 dance tour, called Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential, and yes, they're adding Peta Murgatroyd. It's going to be an entire dance tour full of some of the best DWTS pros on the block (sorry not sorry to Derek and Julianne Hough), but it's also going to be a big ol' family affair as well.

More: Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Won Best Couple During the DWTS Finale

While being interviewed for Entertainment Tonight, Val teased what to expect for the upcoming tour. "We’re definitely going to have a lot of wow moments," he explained. "I think 'confidential' is more from the side of the honesty you’re going to get on this tour. This show is going to be honest about how we feel about love, how we feel about friendships, how we feel about family, and that’s what’s confidential. You’re going to get to see us in a way that you haven’t seen us before."

And to Val's point about seeing the entire Chmerkovskiy family in a way you've never seen before, according to ET, that means including Maks and Murgatroyd's young son Shai in the tour as well. While it's not clear how Shai, who is still less than a year old, will be involved, there's no doubt he'll add something extra special to the entire tour, right?

The Chmerkovskiy brothers made sure to set the tone of their tour with some flashy dancing during their GMA announcement. It looks like there's going to be a fair amount of glam on this tour if the costuming and decor they used on the show is any indication. And hey, I'm not complaining at all. Bring. On. The. Glam.

More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Put All Feud Rumors to Rest With One Sweet Letter

While on GMA, the brothers explained why they wanted to bring Murgatroyd on board this time around. "This time we’re bringing a secret weapon, which is Mrs. Murgatroyd, or I guess she’s Mrs. Chmerkovskiy now," Maksim said, explaining why it was time for him and Val to add something fresh and exciting to their previously successful tour formula. "Having shared the stage with Val was a ridiculous experience. There’s nothing better than doing it with your family."

Tune in to @GoodMorningAmerica 8.35am for an exciting announcement. It’s been hard keeping this one a secret.. #MVPLive @maksandvaltour A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:25am PST

More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Had the Most Magical Wedding in 2017

But of course, Maksim could hold in his own excitement for the tour that lay ahead: "Bringing Peta on just makes that much more sense. I also can’t wait to tour with my family and just be on the bus with the little baby Shai and have him be part of this as well."

Clearly, the entire Chmerkovskiy clan is stoked about Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential, and dang. I think I'm pretty stoked about it now too.