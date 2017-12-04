 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Prince Harry Has Found His Best Man, & Yes, It's Exactly Who You Think It Is

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Print

Prince Harry's best man choice isn't exactly a surprise

I have another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding update, and I can promise you this: It's not only adorable, it's also deeply heartwarming. In the week since Harry and Markle have officially announced their engagement, there's been a booming mill of information about who Markle is and what her life is like outside her royal connections. But what we're dying for is more wedding updates because, hello, it's never too early to get as much information as possible about the most exciting celebrity wedding of 2018.

More: Prince Harry Is Officially Engaged to Meghan Markle, & We Couldn't Be Happier

Now we can confirm that Harry has selected his big brother, Prince William, to be his best man. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, "Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job." Of course Harry couldn't choose any of his friends over his brother. I mean, c'mon, not only is it fair considering Harry was the best man at William's wedding to Kate Middleton, who's now the Duchess of Cambridge, but they're brothers; you've gotta stick to the unwritten sibling code of conduct on this one, Harry.

More: A Definitive Timeline of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Relationship in 2017

At the time of the engagement announcement, William was all too pleased to offer his warm wishes to Harry and Markle during their special time. "We’re very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time. [...] It’s a fantastic process to go through: the engagement and then the buildup to the wedding. They’ve got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they’re very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well."

Harry and Markle are confirmed to be marrying over the U.K. bank holiday in late May 2018 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel just outside London. This means there will likely be a quieter wedding in store for the youngest English prince and his bride-to-be versus the overflowing pomp and circumstance that came with William's 2011 wedding.

More: Prince William Has Big Hopes for His Future Now That Prince Harry Is Engaged

Until their big day arrives, Harry and Markle are living at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, which is where William and the Duchess of Cambridge also live with their children, George and Charlotte.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
All the Celebrities Who've Been Robbed in 2017
An Extensive List of All the Jobs James Franco Has Ever Had
All the Disney Remakes Happening Through 2019
What's Coming & Going on Hulu This December
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. The 12 Best Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Available Now
  2. 7 Quick LinkedIn Tweaks That Make a Big Difference
  3. How Much Pregnancy Weight You Gain Could Impact Your Breastfeeding Experience
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started