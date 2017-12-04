Kristen Bell is going to be the best host ever

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

A big change is coming to the SAG Awards this year, and we're totally here for it. For the first time ever, the annual awards show will have a host, and we couldn't be happier with who they've picked to head the first year of the new format: Kristen Bell.

Bell is hilarious and is going to make a perfect host, and executive producer of the awards, Kathy Connell, clearly sees that.

"This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered and precedents have been broken," Connell said as she made the announcement about the change. "We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so."

And of course, Bell also weighed in, and it sounds like she's stoked for this new opportunity, albeit a little nervous (but who wouldn't be?).

"I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host," she said in a statement. "I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night."

We already know one thing Bell will get to take part in. Morgan Freeman has been announced as the recipient of this year's Life Achievement Award. Beyond that, though, we'll have to wait to see who the winners will be. There's only one other thing we know for sure: Bell is going to kill it.

The 2018 SAG Awards air on Jan. 24.