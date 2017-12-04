 
Jason Momoa & Maisie Williams Tease GoT's Final Season & We Can't Wait

Image: Barry King, Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images
Just give us the GoT Season 8 goods, you 2!

It's still probably going to be more than a year before the final season of Game of Thrones debuts, but that doesn't mean the hype machine isn't already working overtime. The series' stars, both former and past, are also doing their jobs at keeping people excited during the ridiculously long wait until the last episodes air.

More: Is Sophie Turner's New Movie Character Even Stronger Than Sansa Stark?

Maisie Williams, who has played Arya Stark since the first season of the HBO hit, isn't giving anything away. Instead, she's doing just enough to keep fans dying for more GoT, like posting a throwback pic of her tween self on set during Season 1.

day 1 #tb

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

In the photo, which she posted to Instagram, Williams poses under a sign bearing her character's name. She captioned the photo, "day 1," with a throwback hashtag.

More: Peter Dinklage & Erica Schmidt Are New Parents Once Again

Williams may still be around in the final season, but Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo back in Season 1, is definitely not. Still, that hasn't stopped Momoa from being involved. He revealed in a recent interview with Men's Health that he stopped by the set to see some of his old friends, and now he knows exactly what's coming in the final season.

"It was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on," he said. "I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!'"

Still, just because Momoa knows doesn't mean we get to. HBO would obviously not take too kindly to one of its former stars giving away such closely guarded secrets as GoT spoilers. But he does want us all to know one thing.

"Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be, it’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV," he said. "It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to fuck up a lot of people."

More: Jason Momoa Finally Married Lisa Bonet in the Secret Wedding of Our Dreams

As if we weren't looking forward to it enough already.

