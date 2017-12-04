Elton John says goodbye to the most important woman in his life

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Our hearts are going out to Elton John today, whose mother, Sheila Farebrother, unexpectedly died on Monday morning. It happened just months after the two reconciled after being estranged from one another for years, which makes this news all the more heartbreaking.

John announced Farebrother's passing on Twitter, where he posted a photo of the two of them together alongside a brief statement.

So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much.



Love, Elton pic.twitter.com/dQKXRbpGRy — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 4, 2017

"So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock," John wrote. "Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton."

John and Farebrother stopped communicating with one another in 2008 after a falling out, reportedly because John asked his mother to cut off contact with two friends and she refused to do so. It was only last May that John revealed they had begun speaking again. He posted a sweet photo of the two of them together on Mother's Day, writing, "Dear Mum, Happy Mother’s Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo." They clearly made some great strides toward repairing their relationship since John had seen her only a week before she died.

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/3NDgMN7lu0 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 14, 2017

Farebrother's cause of death has not been reported. John hasn't made any public statements outside what he posted on Twitter. We just hope he and his family find peace during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.