This country music star is officially a married woman

It's time to celebrate yet another adorable country music couple and their too-precious nuptials. Country music sweetheart Kelsea Ballerini officially tied the knot with Morgan Evans over the first weekend of December in Mexico. The pair was engaged for close to a year, and according to People magazine, they had a super-sweet seaside ceremony and reception in Cabo San Lucas. It should be noted that considering Ballerini is one of country music's current sweethearts, it's not too much of a surprise her wedding was just as precious.

One of the few photos from the big wedding day comes courtesy of People magazine. In the photo, Ballerini and Evans pose together, and you can see the beautiful detailing on her wedding dress. It looks like she chose to go with something simple yet stunning, with floral lace embroidery and lots of tulle. And of course, Ballerini kept her tresses loose and flowing, with a simple half-up, half-down hairstyle. Oh, and Evans looks pretty dang handsome too. But c'mon: This photo is all about Ballerini.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! Country stars KelseaBallerini and MorganEvans tied the knot in an oceanside ceremony in Mexico.

The wedding has been an eagerly awaited moment for Ballerini, who told People in a pre-wedding interview how much she was looking forward to her big day — and being married to Evans.

"In the lead-up to a wedding, you ask a lot of your married friends — especially people that are in similar situations or similar age — 'Does anything change or is it just the same but a little more awesome?' Everyone keeps telling us, 'Ah, it gets better.' And so whatever that means, I’m looking forward to that, and it’s gonna be fun," she told People.

Of course, it looks like Ballerini and Evans, who met in March of 2016 and have come so far in their relationship, are already having a ton of fun. Shortly after their wedding, Ballerini posted a quick update on married life to her Instagram.

"Mr. & Mrs. Evans," she wrote as the caption to a photo of her and Evans' feet side-by-side on the beach facing out onto the water.

"Mr. & Mrs. Evans," she wrote as the caption to a photo of her and Evans' feet side-by-side on the beach facing out onto the water. Talk about a great way to begin a new chapter together, right?