Queen Bey doesn't take any chances when it comes to online security

Image: WENN

Welp, it's official: Beyoncé really is always three steps ahead of everyone else. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ed Sheeran revealed that his "Perfect" duet partner goes to great lengths to protect her privacy — and the queen's commitment is pretty impressive.

Speaking to ET's Keltie Knight at KIIS-FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Sheeran discussed how his new collaboration with Beyoncé came to be. And, suffice it to say, getting in touch with Bey isn't exactly a walk in the park.

"I have an email address I email [to get in touch with Beyoncé]," Sheeran told Knight, adding, "So I emailed that and we got on the phone, and it's been in the works since May." However, Sheeran divulged one more particularly intriguing detail about Beyoncé's online behavior: the Beyhive queen's email address "actually changes every week."

While there's often a focus on the most glamorous aspects of celebrity life, Ed Sheeran just shined a subtle light on one of the less than stellar side effects. With fame comes a following, and with a following as big as Beyoncé's, sometimes that means taking drastic measures to maintain a modicum of privacy.

Fortunately, Sheeran managed to stay in touch with Beyoncé despite her stealthy email tactics. The two recorded a stellar version of his hit song "Perfect," which was released on Thursday.

