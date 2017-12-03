 
Dax Shepard Just Rented Out a Skating Rink for Date Night with Kristen Bell

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC.

Image: WENN
Here's more proof that Dax Shepard gives dudes a good name

In a year filled with celebrity break-ups, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been a shining beacon of hope that love isn't entirely dead. And judging by Shepard's latest romantic gesture, it would appear the too-cute-for-words couple is still on a roll.

More: Kristen Bell Confesses Her Kids Busted in While She Was Having Sex

Like, really — Shepard just rented out an entire roller skating rink for date night with his lovely wife. Feel free to join us as we melt into a puddle of pure swoon.

The retro romance went down on Saturday night when the couple laced up some skates to make laps at the Moonlight Rollerway rink in Glendale, California.

"Tonight @daxshepard rent[ed] a roller skating rink. And I had one of the best nights of my life," Bell captioned a sweet snapshot with Shepard on her Instagram stories. In a photo shared to her Instagram feed, the actress joked, "Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway — not a single broken bone!"

More: Kristen Bell's Relationship with Dax Shepard Went Through a Toxic Phase

For his part, Shepard brought back all the old school feels with a video clip of the pair during "couples skate."

If this makes you wish you could go on a double date with Shepard and Bell (which, to be clear, would make you human), well, there is in fact a chance.

The cool and kind couple has partnered with the charitable platform Omaze to support the Opening Act organization's theater program for New York City's most under-served public high schools.

More: Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Prove Their Love for GoT Is Strong

By making a donation, you'll not only be supporting students, but you'll also be entered for the chance to be flown out to LA and given the 4-star treatment as Shepard and Bell's guest of honor for a double date game night.

Matching holiday sweaters? Check. Cookie baking? Check. Dreams coming true by the second? CHECK. For details, head over to Omaze.

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

