Here's more proof that Dax Shepard gives dudes a good name

In a year filled with celebrity break-ups, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been a shining beacon of hope that love isn't entirely dead. And judging by Shepard's latest romantic gesture, it would appear the too-cute-for-words couple is still on a roll.

Like, really — Shepard just rented out an entire roller skating rink for date night with his lovely wife. Feel free to join us as we melt into a puddle of pure swoon.

The retro romance went down on Saturday night when the couple laced up some skates to make laps at the Moonlight Rollerway rink in Glendale, California.

Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway- not a single broken bone! <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-12-03T05:27:29+00:00">Dec 2, 2017 at 9:27pm PST</time></p>

"Tonight @daxshepard rent[ed] a roller skating rink. And I had one of the best nights of my life," Bell captioned a sweet snapshot with Shepard on her Instagram stories. In a photo shared to her Instagram feed, the actress joked, "Incredible night at @officialmoonlightrollerway — not a single broken bone!"

For his part, Shepard brought back all the old school feels with a video clip of the pair during "couples skate."

COUPLES SKATE!!!!!! @officialmoonlightrollerway <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-12-03T04:50:32+00:00">Dec 2, 2017 at 8:50pm PST</time></p>

If this makes you wish you could go on a double date with Shepard and Bell (which, to be clear, would make you human), well, there is in fact a chance.

The cool and kind couple has partnered with the charitable platform Omaze to support the Opening Act organization's theater program for New York City's most under-served public high schools.

By making a donation, you'll not only be supporting students, but you'll also be entered for the chance to be flown out to LA and given the 4-star treatment as Shepard and Bell's guest of honor for a double date game night.

Matching holiday sweaters? Check. Cookie baking? Check. Dreams coming true by the second? CHECK. For details, head over to Omaze.