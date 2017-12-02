The Bachelor is fighting spoilers about Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season

Image: ABC

We may still be a month away from the Season 22 premiere of The Bachelor, but the production company behind the show is already fighting to keep the season's ending under wraps.

NZK Productions sent a cease and desist letter to popular Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve, aka Stephen Carbone, in hopes of keeping him quiet after he teased spoilers for the ending of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season on Twitter.

Making a list and checkin it twice. Just making sure I have the ending correct before posting it. It’s coming... — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 22, 2017

Carbone responded to the cease and desist letter publicly on his blog: "For years I have stood behind the fact that all I really do is spoil and make fun of a silly reality show which itself is very easy to make fun of."

He continued, "This isn’t CIA level shit. This isn’t insider trading. What I do is on such a small scale in even just the TV world, it’s not really a blip on the radar. If this were the only show on television, yes, it’d probably be a big deal. But it’s not."

Carbone has no plans to let NZK Productions intimidate him. He later added a meme on Twitter that seems to be directed at the lawsuit threats.

"They are being completely unreasonable, bullying me essentially into giving up my sources, and are trying to prevent me from continuing my livelihood," Carbone said. "They are infringing on my First Amendment Rights as a reporter and trying to squash my freedom of speech because they don’t like that I’m spoiling their show."

He concluded his post by writing, "I refuse to be intimidated by their tactics in this situation, and I will proceed with this season as planned."

Carbone said he reached out to NZK Productions' legal team in hopes of coming to an agreement.

This isn't the first time NZK Productions has tried to pursue legal action against Carbone for his spoilers, which have usually been spot-on since he started the blog back in 2009. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carbone was sued twice previously. Both lawsuits were settled.

