They are never, ever getting back together, it seems

Since July, when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation, there have been are-they or aren't-they rumors flying around everywhere. But the couple's latest move says a lot. It seems the two are dunzo — like, really dunzo.

Pratt and Faris officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable difference as the reason for the split, according to E! News.

They are seeking joint custody of their son, 5-year-old Jack Pratt, and they have both reserved the right to spousal support.

A source told the outlet that the split is amicable and that the couple are focusing on what is best for their son in the midst of their divorce.

When the two first announced their separation, they released a joint statement explaining, "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

Faris further opened up about her marriage in her book Unqualified, citing fame as a tough hurdle to overcome, especially when it came to Pratt's movie Passengers with Jennifer Lawrence.

"Before they [Lawrence and Pratt] met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside. 'Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them,'" Faris wrote. "'There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.'"

Faris later described the stories about Pratt and Lawrence as "totally hurtful," admitting they did have an impact on her marriage.

Though Faris and Pratt are committed to co-parenting their son, they have already started moving on from the relationship. Faris is reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.