Things might not be over between J. Law & Darren Aronofsky after all

Updated Dec. 22, 2017, 7 a.m. PT: Is it possible Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky aren't actually over? According to E! News, they've "reunited," but they aren't officially back together... yet. Earlier this week, they were photographed walking into a home together, and a source says there could definitely be a reconciliation on the horizon.

"They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens," the insider said. It's not exactly confirmation they're giving their relationship another go, but we're not writing off the possibility, either.



Updated Nov. 28, 2017, 8:38 a.m. PT: Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky initially met during preproduction for Mother!, but the film's postproduction (and promotional tour, specifically) may have caused their breakup.

Lawrence sat down with Adam Sandler for Variety's annual Actors on Actors interview series, and naturally, discussed her latest and most divisive film. But it wasn't the themes and underlying messages Lawrence dug into this time. Instead, she revealed how the reaction and mixed reviews affected her and her then-boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky. Basically, he never wanted to stop talking about it and that's all she wanted to do.

"We'd be on the tour together, I'd come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is the movie, and he comes back and that's all he wants to talk about," Lawrence told Sandler. "I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother!' for one second?"

Fair. Totally fair. And it sounds like the two even disagreed on how people should see the film. Aronofsky wanted audiences to go watch Mother! without any knowledge beforehand, while Lawrence believed moviegoers should have some kind of idea about what they we're about to watch.

"I feel like it's better to know and understand the metaphor and allegories because then you know what you are looking at... I've been spilling the themes and metaphors all over town!"

So there you have it. It was an unexpected couple in the first place, and it sounds like it just didn't work.

Original story:

Well, it looks like it's time to say adios to another celebrity couple.

On Wednesday, it was first reported by People magazine that Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky split up. The couple was together for about a year and kept their relationship relatively quiet during that time.

They met during preproduction for Aronofsky's latest film, Mother! It wasn't until September, with the film finished, that the two began to stir up rumors they were more than just coworkers. People reported back in autumn 2016 that the couple was quietly dating, and it seems the established pattern of staying super-chill about publicizing their relationship became the norm for the duration of their relationship.

While they were spotted together as early as August 2016, it wasn't until after People's report that the two were seen together more often (although that's probably a coincidence). In October, they were reportedly spotted in Los Angeles together. In November, they went out "together" (Lawrence was on Aronofsky's phone on a FaceTime call) on the Duke University campus to get students to vote.

An inside source confirmed the breakup to Entertainment Tonight, apparently saying that while they are broken up, they remain friendly with one another. I guess that means we can keep our fingers crossed for Lawrence's return in case Mother! Part 2 happens? Just kidding; that's highly unlikely.

At the height of their relationship, Lawrence and Aronofsky were very complimentary of one another's talents — which is about as close as we ever got to hearing romantic sentiments from them. In ET's breakup report, they recall that Lawrence said Aronofsky is "just brilliant. Incredibly instinctual," while he said of her that she is a "once-in-a-generation talent."

Previous to this relationship, Lawrence was involved in a long-term and long-distance relationship with her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult. Additionally, Aronofsky was in a long-term relationship with actor Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares a son.