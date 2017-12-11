Charlie Sheen is going head-to-head with the National Enquirer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Updated Dec. 11, 2017, 8:20 a.m. PT: Following the National Enquirer's explosive report with allegations that Charlie Sheen raped then-underage actor Corey Haim 31 years ago, Sheen has filed a defamation lawsuit against the outlet's editor-in-chief, Dylan Howard. Additionally, the lawsuit has been filed against actor Dominick Brascia, who backed up allegations Sheen may have raped Haim while filming Lucas in 1986.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Sheen's attorneys claim Howard ran the story about these rape allegations "because of a personal vendetta that arose after he was unable to be the first to break the story that Mr. Sheen was HIV positive." The court documents also show Sheen's attorneys don't believe Brascia is a "reliable source nor credible" in making his own claims to the Enquirer.

When the story first came out in early November 2017, Sheen's reps flatly and categorically denied the claims.

Original story, published Nov. 9, 2017: While allegations of sexual assault and harassment seem to have effectively ended the careers of some of Hollywood's powerful men, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, other allegations continue to fly under the radar. Corey Feldman has been alleging for years that he and his childhood friend, Corey Haim, were molested by multiple powerful men when they were child stars together, but Feldman's accusations have never gained much traction, possibly because, until recently, he refused to name any of his alleged abusers.

Now, another close friend of theirs, Dominick Brascia, is naming names. In an interview with The National Inquirer, Brascia claimed Haim was raped by Charlie Sheen on the set of their 1986 film, Lucas. Haim was 13 at the time, while Sheen was 19.

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas," Brascia said in his interview. "He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

Haim died in 2010. Sheen told People magazine through a spokesperson that he "absolutely denies the claim."

This allegation comes after Feldman ramped up his efforts to expose what he says is a pedophilia ring among high-ranking Hollywood execs that he claims victimized both him and Haim when they were children.

"There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business," Feldman said in 2010, soon after going public with his accusations. "And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead."