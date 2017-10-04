Well, now we have to watch The Bachelor Winter Games

Image: ABC

All hope is not lost that Peter Kraus will someday return as The Bachelor after he left Rachel Lindsay brokenhearted in The Bachelorette Season 13.

Creator Mike Fleiss announced today that Kraus will be joining the franchise's new series The Bachelor Winter Games, which will premiere February 2018, coinciding with the Winter Olympic Games. The show will bring back fan-favorites from seasons past who will compete in winter-themed athletic challenges at a luxury winter resort. Because resorts are key here in Bachelor Nation.

Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) October 5, 2017

Kraus may not have won Lindsay's heart, but he definitely walked away from the season as the hands-down fan-favorite and fans' top choice to fill the shoes as the Bachelor for Season 22.

Unfortunately, Fleiss didn't share fans' sentiments.

Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 17, 2017

But it looks like Kraus may have learned his lesson about vocally opposing quick marriages on a show that's all about finding the one to marry in eight weeks.

Never let fear hold you back. Lesson learned. — Peter Kraus (@PeterWIKraus) September 7, 2017

There's a clear strategy here. Kraus appears on The Winter Games, claims he was just afraid with Lindsay and now he really is looking for marriage in only eight weeks and by Season 23 he is the man leading the show and handing out the roses. I'm calling it now.

And no complaints here! Though I do think Kraus should get to hand out roses whether he wants to propose or not. After all, only four out of the first ten Bachelors ended their seasons with a proposal. Since when did The Bachelor become all diamond ring or bust? It's not like the engagement makes the couples any more likely to stay together.

Either way, the odds are in Kraus' favor. Just because he didn't become the Bachelor for Season 22 doesn't mean he's out of the running. It just means we have to wait a bit longer to see his handsome face handing out some roses.

Plus, it's a win for ABC because having Kraus on The Winter Games will definitely drive viewers.