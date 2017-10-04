Game of Thrones' John Bradley is giving fans exactly what they want

Image: HBO

Print

Oh, Sam, how I love thee.

And it turns out that not only is actor John Bradley just as lovable, but he's also dishing the details on the final Season 8 of the show, which just ups his love factor by about a bajillion.

More: This Might Be the Real Reason GoT’s Final Season Is Only 6 Episodes

"We assembled a team of directors this year who have been in charge of some of our big episodes in the past," Bradley said in an interview with HuffPost. "[Directors] Miguel [Sapochnik] and David [Nutter] have done some of the standout episodes of previous seasons. Clearly every single episode of the six you’ve got left in Season 8 is gonna be monumental and needs somebody at the helm who’s done that kind of high-stakes, high-octane direction before for us."

More: Kit Harington's Fake GoT Audition Tape Is the Best GoT Pregame

He added, "I think what we used to call Episode 9 in Game of Thrones folklore — the episode when everything comes to a head and you get a lot of spectacular sequences — I think you’re gonna get six ‘Episode 9s’ this year. You can tell that because we’ve got directors who have been in charge of some of the most huge set pieces in the past doing episodes all throughout the season."

More: This Is Emilia Clarke Riding a Dragon Pre-CGI on Game of Thrones

Bradley called the finale "poetic," which begs the question: If he's read that script then can we assume Sam lives 'til the end? And, if that's the case, can we then assume this epic Game of Thrones theory about Sam is, indeed, correct?