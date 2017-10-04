 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

ABC Reveals Whether Sandra Oh Is Returning for Grey's Anatomy's 300th Episode

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Print

Just more bad news for Grey's Anatomy fans

Everyone knows that as great as Grey's Anatomy is, it will never be as great as it was when Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang were together. You know you wish you had a person like those two had in each other. Sandra Oh absolutely broke our hearts when she departed from the show, leaving poor Meredith to navigate life on her own.

More: 12 Television Relationships We Could Never Get Behind

But could Oh make a return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?

The short answer is that it's kind of possible. But viewers shouldn't get their hopes up for it to happen anytime soon.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Krista Vernoff dropped the bad news.

"I would give anything for a visit from Sandra Oh. [The 300th episode] would be a fine occasion for a visit, but it's not happening," she said. "So I don't want people imagining or hoping it will and then being disappointed."

More: Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Will Feature a Blast From the Past

Still, Vernoff isn't ruling out the possibility forever, even though we do get the impression this might just be wishful thinking on her part.

"Sandra may one day come back for the end [of the series] or something, but she's not coming back this season," she explained.

Ugh. Sorry, OG Grey's fans. We all wish it could happen, but it's just not in the cards. As for other beloved characters who have made their exits over the years? Yeah, don't get your hopes up for those, either. Vernoff also confirmed we won't be seeing Sara Ramirez as Dr. Callie Torres this season, either.

"She has moved on from the show," Vernoff said. "If she would come back, I would be thrilled to have her. But she's got a very busy life in New York."

More: Jesse Williams' Insta Is Making Us So Hungry for Grey's Anatomy

Well, at least longtime Grey's watchers are well accustomed to bad news, right?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Betcha Forgot Idris Elba Was in These TV Shows & Movies
13 'Dancing with the Stars' Feuds We're Still Not Over
11 Things You Never Knew About Audrey Hepburn
15 Times Celebs Gave a Shout Out to the Illuminati With Their Fashion Choices
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Starbucks Is Switching Up Their PSL, & We Are So Here for It
  2. Mom May Face Jail Time for Refusing to Vaccinate Her Son
  3. You’re Not Alone If You’re Choosing Not to Have Sex
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started