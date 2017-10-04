Brooke Shields' experience with Donald Trump was memorable to say the least

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

We all know how much Donald Trump loves asking women out (sometimes to the point that it's led to serious accusations), and we also know how many women have turned him down. It looks like it's time to add another one to that list, as yet another famous lady has revealed she was once the object of Trump's affections.

Brooke Shields appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, where she revealed that Trump once tried to take her on a date. After host Andy Cohen showed a photo of Shields and Trump together, she gagged and said, "No! I can't even speak." The photo was taken at a charity event they both attended, she said.

"Did he hit on you?" Cohen asked.

Shields replied, "No, but he did ask me out later."

Apparently, this all went down soon after Trump had split from his ex-wife Marla Maples.

"I didn't go out [with him]; he called me. I was on location doing a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce," Shields explained. "He said, 'I really think we should date, because you're America's sweetheart, and I'm America's richest man, and the people would love it.'"

Swoonworthy pickup line, we know.

Shields went on to say that even though she had split from her ex-husband, Andre Agassi just before that, she was already dating writer Chris Henchy, who she would go on to marry in 2001. She told Trump, "I have a boyfriend. He's not really going to be happy about it," she explained.

Now that Shields has told that story publicly, we'll have to see if Trump offers any commentary of his own for the record.