Steven Tyler dispels incorrect rumors about his health

After the news of Tom Petty's very sudden cardiac arrest and death on October 2, it's no wonder fans of Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler are a little panicked right now. The lively rocker just announced that the band is cutting its world tour short because Tyler is suffering from some health problems.

But what exactly are those health problems? He's still not saying at this time. As far as we know, he's only denying rumors that have been going around that he suffered a heart attack and seizures.

"It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better. Just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio," Tyler wrote in a new statement regarding the show cancellations. "I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is taking a rippin’ lead.) Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform."

He added, "We’ve been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in between. I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances."

It was last week that Tyler announced he was stopping the tour early, canceling the last four planned shows. The band announced on Facebook that Tyler's doctors had told him he cannot travel or perform for the time being and that he needed "immediate medical care," but no other details were given.

