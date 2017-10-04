 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

American Idol Officially Started Filming & Ryan Seacrest Documented Its First Day

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Print

Ryan Seacrest is back where it all began

Ready or not, American Idol is back. The first day of auditions for the rebooted singing competition already happened, and for those who can't wait to get a glimpse of what the new Idol will look like, bless Ryan Seacrest, because he was on social media from behind the scenes all day.

More: American Idol's Reboot Is Stirring Up Some Behind-the-Scenes Drama

In one video, he stood outside the audition room with a stack of "golden tickets" — what singers get if they make it to the Hollywood rounds — and helped build some hype for the new season.

"Everyone is so excited to be back for American Idol with Lionel, Katy and Luke Bryan having a good time," he said in a video posted to his Instagram. "A few nerves outside the room, a few nervous parents outside the room, crew members because everyone wants this: the golden ticket."

That’s a wrap on day 1! Feels good to be home :) @lionelrichie @katyperry @lukebryan #thenextidol

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

"Isn't that right?" he added to cheers from those waiting outside the audition room. "This is American Idol."

More: Brace Yourselves: Another American Idol-Style Show Is Happening

Boy, if hearing that line doesn't bring back memories, we're not sure what will. Seacrest has slipped effortlessly back into the hosting persona he rocked on the show for over a decade on Fox. Even thought it's hardly been a year since American Idol was canceled, Seacrest has clearly missed it. He captioned the video, "Feels good to be home."

Throughout the day, Seacrest also shared photos from behind the scenes of the first round of auditions for the reboot, including posing with new judge Lionel Richie, who was clearly just trying to enjoy his dinner, but took a break to shoot the snap with Seacrest. Clearly he's going to be the nice judge.

@lionelrichie judging all night long and refueling with @cipriani. Dinner of champions #thenextidol

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

More: American Idol Might Be Sparking a Feud Between Ryan Seacrest & Katy Perry

The judges panel is rounded out by Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, and Bryan seems like a sweetheart, so does that mean Perry is the new Simon Cowell? Guess we'll have to tune in to find out.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
11 Things You Never Knew About Audrey Hepburn
15 Times Celebs Gave a Shout Out to the Illuminati With Their Fashion Choices
These Celebrities Don't Label Their Sexuality
Tom Petty & These 61 Other Celebrities Died in 2017
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Starbucks Is Switching Up Their PSL, & We Are So Here for It
  2. Mom May Face Jail Time for Refusing to Vaccinate Her Son
  3. You’re Not Alone If You’re Choosing Not to Have Sex
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started