After 14 years, she's moving on to new projects

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Print

NCIS, one of the longest-running shows on CBS, is about to look a little different. Pauley Perrette, one of only three remaining original cast members on the show, just announced her plans to leave. She's played forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the show for more than a decade.

More: Give NCIS' Abby Sciuto Her Own Spinoff Show

In a tweet, Perrette confirmed rumors that were already flying about her departure. She denied, however, rumors that she's leaving the show because she's starting a skin care line that will create conflicts with her acting schedule.

"So it is true that I am leaving NCIS," she wrote on Twitter. "There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)"

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS...

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE... pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

More: Seriously, Don't Worry — NCIS Will Be Just Fine Without Michael Weatherly

She continued, "It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration... I love her as much as you do." It should be noted that since NCIS began in 2003, Perrette may have misstated in her official departure note just how long she has been on the show.

NCIS just began its 15th season, the first in a two-season renewal. It's been a successful franchise for CBS, inspiring spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. NCIS itself is a spinoff of JAG, another successful show for the network.

Now, the only original cast members still around after 15 seasons are David McCallum and star and exec producer Mark Harmon. Technically, Sean Murray has been around since Season 1, but he was only a recurring character and not a regular cast member when the show began.

More: 12 Ways Timothy McGee Is Basically the New Tony on NCIS

There are no details yet about whether Perrette will be replaced with a new character, but we do know we'll miss her.