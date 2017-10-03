Does this prove these Sex and the City co-stars can't get along?

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Print

If you had any lingering doubts that there was bad blood between the former co-stars of Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall is here to lay them to rest. According to E! News, the star who once embodied Samantha Jones made it very clear in a new interview that she isn't happy with how things have played out — and she specifically calls out Sarah Jessica Parker as part of the problem.

Just last week, fans of the franchise had their hearts shattered into a million pieces (I should know; I'm still picking mine up) when Parker told Extra of a third film, "It's over... we're not doing it."

More: Sarah Jessica Parker Just Confirmed Sex and the City 3 Isn't Happening

Without giving an actual reason for the decision, Parker elaborated, "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for the audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

When reports began to pop up claiming that Cattrall's salary demands were to blame, Cattrall quickly took to Twitter to shoot down the allegations, saying, "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film... & that was back in 2016."

Woke 2 a @MailOnlinestorm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Per E!, she further explained her side of the story during an interview for Piers Morgan's ITV show, Life Stories.

"And now, now at this very moment, it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer," Cattrall said.

She then underscored her point, revealing perhaps those rumors of bad blood over the years really were true. "I really think she could have been nicer," she told Morgan of her co-star. "I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

More: Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put Those Kim Cattrall Feud Rumors to Bed

Cattrall did point out that there was "genuine affection and there has been over the years." But she also implied that she hadn't spoken up in the past for fear of ruining fans' ideal of SATC, saying "it does stand for empowerment and it does stand for women sticking up for each other, but not always."

And, just in case there was any piece of your SATC-loving heart still left intact, Cattrall added, "The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."

*Brb, just drowning my sorrows sobbing into a pint of Halo Top.*

Now that our visions of the SATC ladies as lifelong friends cavorting around NYC streets together are obliterated, let's move onto happier news — Cattrall does want SATC 3 to happen. She just doesn't want to be in it.

After calling her choice not to do the film "an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another," Cattrall went on to clarify that she has no problem with her character being recast.

"I want them to make the movie, if that's what they want to do. It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it," she suggested to Morgan. "Or bring in another character. It can be another character. This is what I really believe that this franchise needs... another point of view, and this could be it."

More: Kim Cattrall's 17 Most Memorable SATC Looks

So, once again we ask, why isn't this movie happening?

Samantha Jones was an independent, extremely successful woman. Perhaps she decided to take her business international? Or, hey, perhaps she and the sexy architect she met in SATC 2 — Rikard Spirt, or as Samantha called him, "Lawrence of My Labia" — really connected and she's off traveling the world with him.

There are plenty of ways to roll with this, right? Although it's unfortunate Cattrall felt the need to call out her former co-star, kudos to her for supporting SATC 3 moving forward.