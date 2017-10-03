The country singer says the way the country has changed is 'scary to see'

Image: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Print

In the wake of the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, many people have found it difficult to put into words the maelstrom of emotion they feel. Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time of the shooting, responded soon after — but, in a new Instagram post, the country superstar opened up more about the senseless tragedy.

More: Jason Aldean & the Country Music Community Send Prayers to Las Vegas

Calling for unity and compassion, Aldean shared a lengthy and vulnerable post on social media about his feelings.

"Over the last 24 hours, I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others," Aldean said in the Instagram post. "I truly don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day, we aren't Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. Myheart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!"

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Fear, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-10-03T03:57:40+00:00">Oct 2, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT</time></p>

More: Dealing with the Fear & Guilt That Comes After a Major Tragedy

The night of the shooting, Aldean posted a shorter message to his Instagram account to let fans know he and all of his crew were safe and that he simply still didn't know what else to say.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," he wrote at the time.

Organizers of the Route 91 Harvest festival also issued a statement on Tuesday saying they are "completely devastated" and offer their "deepest sympathies" to everyone involved. It is estimated 22,000 people were in attendance at the festival, which — in addition to Aldean — featured Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Kane Brown, the Josh Abbott Band, Tyler Reeve and Dee Jay Silver.

More: Tarek El Moussa Posted From Route 91 Harvest Festival Before Mass Shooting

The shooting left 59 people dead and 527 others wounded.