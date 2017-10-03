Finally some good news

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If you're a fan of soap operas or John Stamos, you are not going to want to miss this. Stamos' early career as a soaps star is reportedly the inspiration behind a new Amazon series, which will follow the fame and drama surrounding daytime soaps stars in the 1980s, when the genre was really in its prime.

Stamos launched his career in 1982, when he landed a role playing Blackie Parrish on ABC's daytime hit, General Hospital. He was only 18 at the time, and thrust into the unfamiliar world of Hollywood and excessive fame that came with a starring role on a hit soap opera at the time. And that's what the new show will reportedly be about — it'll follow an 18-year-old, brand new star navigating that world like Stamos did. The way producers are describing it is "Boogie Nights in the soap world," according to Deadline.

Stamos is already signed on as an executive producer, so you know the show will not only tell his story accurately, but it'll also be a lot of fun. It'll also be campy and over-the-top, like another notable show exec produced by Stamos, Fuller House.

So far, the show doesn't even have a title, let alone an air date. There aren't too many details for us to dissect just yet, but that doesn't make us any less excited about this idea. John Stamos! In a drama about soap operas! The hair! The drama! The kitsch! It's going to be good, people.

