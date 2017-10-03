Are DWTS partners Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey cool with each other?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

It wouldn't be Dancing With the Stars without some drama, and it looks like we might already be getting some in Week 3. Viewers most likely noticed that Maksim Chmerkovskiy didn't dance on Monday night, and sources are saying the reason is his partner, Vanessa Lachey.

"Maks is dealing with a personal issue so Alan [Bersten] is stepping in and dancing with Vanessa tonight," host Erin Andrews told the crowd and viewers, not offering any more details about this alleged "personal issue" that kept former Mirror Ball champ Chmerkovskiy from the stage.

Luckily, a source dished all those missing details to People magazine. "There’s a big chemistry issue," the insider claimed. "They both have big personalities and that’s not always the best recipe for a good partnership."

The source added that Lachey and Chmerkovskiy "have been fighting a lot," even though Lachey has publicly called Chmerkovskiy the "best coach." And honestly? We can see it.

It wouldn't be the first time Chmerkovskiy had a major personal issue with his dance partner. After season 13, he told reporters of his then-partner Hope Solo: "That’s literally the only person that I could dislike from my past, present or future." Those are some pretty harsh words, so it sounds like, as much as we love Chmerkovskiy, he does have a strong personality under all that charm.

Then again, this is just a rumor, and People wasn't able to reach reps for either Chmerkovskiy or Lachey for a comment. Until this is confirmed, we're just going to continue under the assumption that we'll see these two partners back together on next week's episode.